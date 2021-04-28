Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Short Interest Update

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sangui Biotech International stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Sangui Biotech International
