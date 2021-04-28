Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 5,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,589. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

