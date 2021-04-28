Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 84.2%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

