BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

