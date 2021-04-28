A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 1,000,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,721. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138 in the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

