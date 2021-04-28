Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $293.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the lowest is $289.25 million. Verso posted sales of $471.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VRS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 116,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,703. The company has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.