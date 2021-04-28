Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.71 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,481,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.98.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

