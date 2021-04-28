Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.71 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,481,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
