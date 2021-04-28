Moreno Evelyn V Buys 85 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $319.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.