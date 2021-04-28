Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

