Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. 687,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $189.89.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

