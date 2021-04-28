Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 758,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $433,869,000 after purchasing an additional 916,361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

