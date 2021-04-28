$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $3.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 228,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 159,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

