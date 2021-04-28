Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.90. 255,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,839. Saia has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $247.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.67 and a 200 day moving average of $192.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

