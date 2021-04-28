Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.90. 255,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,839. Saia has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $247.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.67 and a 200 day moving average of $192.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.