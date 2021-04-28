Dero (DERO) Price Tops $7.99

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00014596 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $84.02 million and $1.41 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,746.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.38 or 0.04994664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00471541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.12 or 0.01649648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.49 or 0.00764416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.96 or 0.00527827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.00432708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

