Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Apr 28th, 2021


Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

MYOV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 386,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

