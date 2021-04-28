SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SMTGY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.