Short Interest in QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Rises By 900.0%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

QCCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. QC has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.45.

Get QC alerts:

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.