First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 141,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,692. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

