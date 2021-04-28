First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

BUSE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 94,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,908. First Busey has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

