Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 276 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.68. 27,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.43. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.