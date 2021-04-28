Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $3.25 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $226.53 million and $3.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.33 or 0.00524438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.22 or 0.02641557 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,199,901 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

