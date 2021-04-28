HARD Protocol (HARD) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.15 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.60 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00275194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.90 or 0.01038326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.00718328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,726.60 or 1.00236466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

