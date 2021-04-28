ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,016. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

