Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.46. 76,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

