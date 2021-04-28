Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Decreased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of HON traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $223.80. 31,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

