Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $223.69. 26,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

