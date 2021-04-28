Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. 259,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.