Cohen Lawrence B Sells 112 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

