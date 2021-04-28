$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $95.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $82.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $412.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $518.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

BL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -174.55 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

