Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

