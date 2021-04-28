PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.
NYSE PJT traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 255,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.
