PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 255,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.