Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 12,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

