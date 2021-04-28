Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 12,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
