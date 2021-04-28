Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$43.79 and a 1-year high of C$86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$768.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32.

In other news, insider Richards Packaging Income Fund acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,500.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

