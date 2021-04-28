Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

CHE.UN traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.61. The company had a trading volume of 716,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.10.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

