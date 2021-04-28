NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.85

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 9508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

RBSPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

About NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

