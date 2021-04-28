Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dalrada Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 393,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 8.76. Dalrada Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

