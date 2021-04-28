Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.69

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 1277663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

NGLOY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

