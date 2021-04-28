Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.16

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.