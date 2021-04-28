Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

CTAGF stock remained flat at $$0.63 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

