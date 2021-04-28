Investors Buy Large Volume of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average daily volume of 509 call options.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. 1,263,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,236. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.