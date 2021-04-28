Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

