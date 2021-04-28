IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $419.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.