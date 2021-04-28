Digitex Futures (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.87 or 0.08115442 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.