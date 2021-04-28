Canaccord Genuity Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $285.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.