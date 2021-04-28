-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

