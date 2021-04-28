-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.