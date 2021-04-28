QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,270. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Get QCR alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.