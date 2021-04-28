Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.68 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,491,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

