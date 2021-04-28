Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.68 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.98.
Shares of TEVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,491,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.
In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
