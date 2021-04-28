Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 293,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,268. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

