Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.38. 1,019,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average is $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.