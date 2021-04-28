American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Announces Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

